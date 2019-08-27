Ramaphosa commends G7 for redirecting Africa relationship
Ramaphosa concluded his visit to France on Monday, where he held bilateral talks with several world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended G7 leaders for redirecting their relationship with Africa towards tackling developmental challenges.
Ramaphosa concluded his visit to France on Monday, where he held bilateral talks with several world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chilean President Sebastian Piñera.
The president has urged the G7 - Japan, the UK, US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany - to remain engaged with Africa to ensure the support of the achievement of its sustainable development goals and inclusive growth through digitisation.
In line with the summit’s focus on equality, Ramaphosa’s office said women empowerment was central in eradicating poverty and promoting inclusive growth on the continent.
[WATCH]: President @CyrilRamaphosa met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the #G7 Leaders’ Summit. #G7Biarritz #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/hL7DkUQoxg— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 26, 2019
“We must live up to the Paris commitments...developing economies are going to need assistance in managing the transition process from fossil fuels to renewable energies...” President @CyrilRamaphosa addresses the working session on Climate, Biodivetsity and Oceans at #G7Biarritz pic.twitter.com/wrZikanhKu— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 26, 2019
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.