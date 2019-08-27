Ramaphosa commends G7 for redirecting Africa relationship

Ramaphosa concluded his visit to France on Monday, where he held bilateral talks with several world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended G7 leaders for redirecting their relationship with Africa towards tackling developmental challenges.

Ramaphosa concluded his visit to France on Monday, where he held bilateral talks with several world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chilean President Sebastian Piñera.

The president has urged the G7 - Japan, the UK, US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany - to remain engaged with Africa to ensure the support of the achievement of its sustainable development goals and inclusive growth through digitisation.

In line with the summit’s focus on equality, Ramaphosa’s office said women empowerment was central in eradicating poverty and promoting inclusive growth on the continent.

