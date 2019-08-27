Princess Charlotte 'can't wait' for school
The four-year-old royal - who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - is set to go to school on 5 September and her sibling Prince George, six, couldn't be happier.
The four-year-old royal - who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - is set to go to school on 5 September and her sibling Prince George, six, couldn't be happier.
A source told People magazine: "She can't wait to be with George at big school. She is so excited about it all. They are close in age, and they spend so much time together. Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other."
Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Prince George is quite "reserved".
An insider said: "George is more reserved, and Charlotte is more outgoing. Maybe it's because he's the heir and one day he might be king. It's the same difference between William and Harry. Harry is much more laid-back and William is the more serious one because he will be king one day. There's a responsibility that comes with that [being third in line to the throne] but they certainly don't treat him differently. They are sending them to the same school, which says everything."
Simon O'Malley, headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, confirmed Princess Charlotte's future attendance at the Wandsworth school.
He said at the time: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."
