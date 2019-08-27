Police probing cause of deadly Roodekop explosion

The police’s Mavela Masondo said that the cause of the explosion was not yet known.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have opened an inquest into the deaths of four people after an oil tank exploded in Germiston.

The workers were doing maintenance at a factory in Roodekop on Monday when a fire started.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said that the cause of the explosion was not yet known.

"At this stage we don't have any idea yet as we're still busy with our investigation. We are taking statements from other people that were at the company at that stage."