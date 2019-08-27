Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiry
The National Assembly’s rules committee must come up with a specific process for dealing with the removal from office of the Public Protector, Parliament’s justice committee has decided.
The committee on Tuesday resolved to refer the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s request for a parliamentary inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office back to Speaker Thandi Modise.
This is so that Modise can refer it to the rules committee.
At present, Parliament does not have rules in place that govern the process of removing the Public Protector.
Any move on an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office must now wait until rules are put in place for the process.
The National Assembly does not have specific rules to be followed when considering the removal of a head of a Chapter Nine institution.
This is why its justice committee today decided to refer the matter back to Speaker Thandi Modise, so that she can refer the issue to the rules committee.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach joined the ANC in backing the decision, with one proviso.
“We would request that it be made very clear to the Speaker, with the necessary respect, that the matter is very urgent, and that the Speaker refers it on an urgent basis and that the Rules Committee is asked to deal with it on an urgent basis, so that it can come back here and we can deal with the substantive matter of the removal of the Public Protector.”
Only once specific rules have been agreed on will the committee move to consider DA chief whip John Steenhuisen’s request for a formal inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
