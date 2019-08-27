Parly committee briefed on process of appointing new deputy PP

Kevin Malunga’s seven-year term will come to an end on 9 December this year.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's justice committee was briefed on the process to follow when replacing the deputy public protector.

In terms of the Public Protector Act, it is up to the president to appoint a new deputy public protector but on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, committee content advisor Christine Silkstone took the committee through the nomination and shortlisting process, as well as the criteria for appointment.

“The DPP must be a South African, he or she must be fit to hold office and can be a practising advocate or attorney with at least 10 years’ experience. They must be qualified to be admitted and must have lectured at a law university for 10 years. Have experience in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance for at least 10 years. An MP for at least 10 years or a combination of those for at least 10 years.”