Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA

If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.

JOHANNESBURG - The Employment and Labour Department on Tuesday said the Employment Equity Amendment Bill - which would legislate penalties against employers for not complying with affirmative action (AA) - will be tabled before Cabinet in September.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the promulgation of Section 53 of the Employment Equity Act through the amendment bill would show that when coming to transformation, government meant business.

He made the remarks at the launch of the 2018 Employment Equity Report which revealed that white people still dominate top positions in the country’s workplaces, while there has been little to no growth for Africans who are the majority economically active population.

Nxesi said government planned to deal with intrigant employers harshly.

“I believe that socially responsible corporates will welcome this. Indeed, certain groups are underrepresented in the economy. It also means the talent and skills are underutilised.”

The proposed amendments will also set a criterion for the assessment of compliance for the issuing of employment equity certificates of compliance.