Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
JOHANNESBURG - The Employment and Labour Department on Tuesday said the Employment Equity Amendment Bill - which would legislate penalties against employers for not complying with affirmative action (AA) - will be tabled before Cabinet in September.
If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the promulgation of Section 53 of the Employment Equity Act through the amendment bill would show that when coming to transformation, government meant business.
He made the remarks at the launch of the 2018 Employment Equity Report which revealed that white people still dominate top positions in the country’s workplaces, while there has been little to no growth for Africans who are the majority economically active population.
Nxesi said government planned to deal with intrigant employers harshly.
“I believe that socially responsible corporates will welcome this. Indeed, certain groups are underrepresented in the economy. It also means the talent and skills are underutilised.”
The proposed amendments will also set a criterion for the assessment of compliance for the issuing of employment equity certificates of compliance.
Popular in Local
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Mboweni releases economic strategy paper, calls on SA to comment
-
Dukwana: I am ready to face Magashule in court over state capture claims
-
Gavin Watson's family reportedly seeking independent reconstruction of crash
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.