NMMU classes set to resume after violent protests

The university closed on Monday after a violent protest by students over security issues.

An office at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. Picture: nmmu.ac.za
An office at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. Picture: nmmu.ac.za
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lectures are expected to resume on Tuesday morning at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in Port Elizabeth after they were suspended on Monday.

The university closed after a violent protest by students over security issues.

The students blocked off the entrances to the campus with tyres and debris, protesting against a lack of security.

They said that there had been a high rate of crime on campus, including rape and violent assault.

The EFF Student Command deputy president Liza Mfana said they had held a meeting with the management yesterday and they found each other.

"Today, we're allowing lectures to continue but on the condition that the institution upholds the promises they made to us, the biggest one, and one that we'll be monitoring very closely, is the increased security presence."

