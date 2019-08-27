Neighbour describes Gavin Watson as 'very quiet', 'gave no problems'

Watson's car smashed into a concrete barrier outside OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - While police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, his neighbours have spoken about their experiences of him.

Many are asking questions about Watson, whose controversial company was in the spotlight because of its association with top politicians, and how he died.

No one else was with him in the company vehicle.

In the leafy suburb of Constantia Kloof in Roodepoort, Watson's neighbours are, like many South Africans, asking questions about his death.

One neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told Eyewitness News that he often saw Watson in the area, driving his BMW.

He said that the businessman was quiet and appeared to lead a reclusive life.

"[He was] Awfully quiet. You'd expect him to have big parties if he has lots of money. He was very quiet, he was like a ghost, no problems... average house... maybe he has other houses around South Africa, maybe he liked it here because its peaceful, maybe that's why he chose this location, I don't know."

For now, police are investigating a case of culpable homicide but there are those who suspect foul play.

Meanwhile, the ANC has praised Watson for his activism in the fight against apartheid, his charity work and his long-standing relationship with the party.

