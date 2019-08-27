National govt makes state farm available to house evicted Kraaifontein residents
More than 260 people were kicked off a piece of land last week.
CAPE TOWN - National government has stepped in to help a group of evicted Kraaifontein residents.
More than 260 people were kicked off a piece of land last week.
A Western Cape High Court order granted permission for the eviction to be carried out.
At least 93 households were affected by the eviction. Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Mcebisi Skwatsha has now announced that they have found a new place for them to live, a state farm named Mesco.
It’s a temporary move until a more permanent solution is found. The High Court last week upheld its eviction order, saying the City of Cape Town should make land available in Philippi, where these residents can be accommodated. Residents should also be provided with emergency housing kits.
The city said that prior to last week’s court proceedings, it had offered the occupiers alternative land.
One family accepted the relocation offer but the rest turned it down.
