Murder of elderly Groot Brak River couple described as cold-blooded
Stephen Lekoro is serving a double life sentence for killing Tewie and Eurika Human in their home in June 2016.
CAPE TOWN – Cold-blooded and premeditated, that’s how a court has described the murder an elderly couple in Groot Brak River.
Stephen Lekoro is serving a double life sentence for killing Tewie and Eurika Human in their home in June 2016.
His accomplice, Thamsanqa Sishuba, is already serving prison time.
Lekoro, 29, was convicted of Tewie and Eurika’s murders last week. On Monday he was handed two life sentences.
On the two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, Judge Mark Sher deviated from the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years.
Instead, he handed Lekoro 18-year sentences for each of the robbery charges.
Sher hoped that the sentence would discourage others and serve as a warning.
In his judgment, he found the murders were cold-blooded and planned.
He said that while the court could not do anything about the damage Lekoro inflicted, it could ensure that he was removed from society.
Popular in Local
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Gavin Watson's family reportedly seeking independent reconstruction of crash
-
Neighbour describes Gavin Watson as 'very quiet', 'gave no problems'
-
Culpable homicide probe into Gavin Watson's death
-
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.