Murder of elderly Groot Brak River couple described as cold-blooded

Stephen Lekoro is serving a double life sentence for killing Tewie and Eurika Human in their home in June 2016.

CAPE TOWN – Cold-blooded and premeditated, that’s how a court has described the murder an elderly couple in Groot Brak River.

Stephen Lekoro is serving a double life sentence for killing Tewie and Eurika Human in their home in June 2016.

His accomplice, Thamsanqa Sishuba, is already serving prison time.

Lekoro, 29, was convicted of Tewie and Eurika’s murders last week. On Monday he was handed two life sentences.

On the two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, Judge Mark Sher deviated from the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years.

Instead, he handed Lekoro 18-year sentences for each of the robbery charges.

Sher hoped that the sentence would discourage others and serve as a warning.

In his judgment, he found the murders were cold-blooded and planned.

He said that while the court could not do anything about the damage Lekoro inflicted, it could ensure that he was removed from society.