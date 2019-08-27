Minister Didiza visits troubled Mthwalume area
In recent weeks, land and sugar cane fields belonging to the Mathulini Communal Property Association were set alight resulting in damage estimated at around R3 million.
DURBAN - Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has visited the Mthwalume area in KwaZulu-Natal to quell tensions relating to land claims disputes.
In recent weeks, land and sugar cane fields belonging to the Mathulini Communal Property Association were set alight resulting in damage estimated at around R3 million.
These events were accompanied by violent protests, which resulted in one of the property managers of the Mathulini CPA being thrown into a fire.
In 1998, 125 households under the Mathulini CPA lodged a land claim with the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.
An agreement was endorsed by the department in 2010 and in 2012 the department then agreed to buy the land in three stages.
However, in 2013 factional battles within the CPA resulted in a splinter group which claimed the process had been unfair.
This resulted in a series of court cases and violent demonstrations in the area which have increased in recent weeks.
Didiza has met with both the Mathulini CPA and the concerned group.
She said a solution was on the way: “We’ve agreed that we need to undertake an investigation so we can establish what are the challenges because in their discussions, they both indicated that certain things were done wrong by our officials.”
An investigation is expected to take three months.
Popular in Local
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Report: White people still dominate senior management positions
-
Gavin Watson's family reportedly seeking independent reconstruction of crash
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
Intern doctor dismissed over anti-abortion views wants clarity on charges
-
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.