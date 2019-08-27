Mboweni releases economic strategy paper, calls on SA to comment

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mboweni releases economic strategy paper, calls on SA to comment

The paper has been released on the Treasury's website and is titled Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Budget speech on 20 February 2019. Picture: GCIS
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Budget speech on 20 February 2019. Picture: GCIS
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni released a paper on economic strategy calling on South Africans to comment.

The paper has been released on the Treasury's website on Tuesday and is titled Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa.

Mboweni said the paper was an attempt to translate the broad outcomes of inclusive growth, economic transformation and competitiveness.

He said this paper was a detailed examination of the structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in South Africa's growth potential.

Mboweni said weak growth over the past six years was as a result of structural factors along with once-off shocks such as political turmoil, drought and load shedding by Eskom.

To combat this, he has outline top priorities including modernising network industries to promote competitiveness and inclusive growth, along with lowering barriers for entry to business through increased competition and small business growth.

He also suggested prioritising labour-intensive growth in agriculture and services while promoting trade and export competitiveness to facilitate what he calls long-run growth.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA