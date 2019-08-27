Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health

JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the upcoming National Health Insurance (NHI) was the answer to the country’s struggling public health system, which needed to be revolutionised.

The premier said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to healthcare.

The premier was answering questions at the Gauteng Provincial legislature on Tuesday.

He said he was confident that the NHI would be a success if it was implemented correctly, adding that universal health coverage for all would soon be a reality in the country.

He said the current public health system was flawed and needed urgent redress and the NHI would provide that.

The premier said currently, only the rich have proper access to quality healthcare while the poor were struggling.

“But the National Health Insurance will pay for both public and private healthcare providers on the same basis and expect the same standard of services. The fund is a chance for the country to join what I say is human civilisation because of treating human beings as humans not based on whether they have money or not.”

Makhura said the NHI pilot project, implemented at some provincial clinics, showed positive results and refuted claims by the Democratic Alliance that the NHI was flawed and would not achieve its objectives.