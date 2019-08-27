Makhura: Counterfeit goods trade harming economy, taking jobs
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that his administration has committed to eradicating the sale of counterfeit goods.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that counterfeit goods were not only harming the provincial economy but also taking people’s jobs.
The premier was answering questions at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.
He said that his administration has committed to eradicating the sale of counterfeit goods.
In recent weeks, elaborate operations have been carried out in Johannesburg targetting those selling fake products.
Authorities seized large quantities of goods and made dozens of arrests.
Now Premier David Makhura said that his government had made it its mission to rid the city of counterfeit goods.
"It is a very well organised illegal trade and it is big business. We can't deal with it only in Gauteng, it must be dealt with throughout the country."
Makhura said that the trade was linked to drugs.
"Economies that are thriving like those thriving in drugs, so we must ensure that this is stopped."
He promised that police would conduct similar operations across the province.
