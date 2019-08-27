Lynette Volschenk murder: Activists want denied to men who kill women, children
This follows the first appearance of Kyle Ruiters at the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday. He is accused of killing Lynette Volschenk in her flat in the Loevenstein area last week.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group South African Women Fight Back has called on the courts to show no mercy toward men who are cruelly cutting women’s lives short.
A handful of activists attended the first appearance of Kyle Ruiters at the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday.
He is accused of killing Lynette Volschenk in her flat in the Loevenstein area last week.
SA Women Fight Back’s Natalie Carter-Adams believes men accused of killing women and children shouldn't even be given an option to apply for bail.
“We are speaking on behalf of those who were silenced forever. We would like to see a change in the justice system. The ailing justice system is failing our residents.”
Ruiters, who was apparently found in Volschenk’s apartment with blood on his hands, is currently being kept at the Bellville Police Station holding cells until his next court appearance.
The woman’s body had been cut into pieces and placed in black bags.
Ruiters and his mother, who was also present at court, live in the same block of flats, where the murder took place.
