Long road ahead for Eskom as massive restructuring on the cards
With a debt burden in excess of R440 billion and aging infrastructure, it’s going to be challenging for those tasked with fixing it.
CAPE TOWN – There’s a long road ahead for Eskom as it mulls a massive restructuring that’s meant to turn the ailing utility around.
With a debt burden in excess of R440 billion and aging infrastructure, it’s going to be challenging for those tasked with fixing it.
A presentation given to executives last week was leaked and published on Monday.
The document makes clear just what’s at stake for the utility, saying Eskom needed urgent intervention. Text in the document reads: “If we do nothing Eskom will collapse and bring South Africa down.”
It’s a warning many have been sounding, including energy expert Chris Yelland.
‘A fundamental restructuring of Eskom is necessary. Eskom is currently is completely unstainable. The document points out if nothing is done, it will bring the whole of South Africa down.”
As a discussion document, it has little by way of details, but it does lay out the broad plans for the turnaround.
They rest on five pillars, including debt relief which is already in place thanks to a cash injection from the government. It also calls for improved revenue collection, the splitting of the utility into three units, cost-cutting amounting to well over R30 billion and turning operations around.
Last week, Eskom leadership began meetings with unions to discuss their plan and resolved to keep talking to find a way through the high stakes turnaround.
Popular in Business
-
Leaked Eskom document paints dire picture of utility
-
Gavin Watson: From the farm to being ‘exposed’ at Zondo inquiry
-
Kieswetter calls on tax professionals to restore public trust in Sars
-
Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter
-
South Africa risks tax revolt, bailouts over govt graft
-
Rand firms on easing trade tensions, equities down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.