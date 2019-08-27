KZN ANC to focus fixing ailing municipalities in wake of Gumede resignation
Zandile Gumede finally handed in her resignation on Tuesday night.
DURBAN - With ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede having resigned from the position, the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal will now start deliberating on ways to fix ailing municipalities.
Gumede finally handed in her resignation on Tuesday night.
Last week she, together with her executive colleagues in eThekwini, was instructed to resign from her position to make space for Mxolisi Kaunda to take over as the new eThekwini mayor.
Kaunda previously served as the province's MEC for transport.
In a scathing report issued to the party's provincial executive committee meeting earlier this month, Gumede was found to have failed as a party leader.
Spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said that Gumede and her axed colleagues would continue serving in the municipalities as councillors.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC hails Gavin Watson as an ‘anti-apartheid activist’
-
MPs set to discuss initiating process to remove Mkhwebane from office
-
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor
-
Agrizzi ‘saddened’ by Watson’s death
-
Zuma lied about instructing Chabane to fire Maseko, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.