KZN ANC to focus fixing ailing municipalities in wake of Gumede resignation

Zandile Gumede finally handed in her resignation on Tuesday night.

DURBAN - With ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede having resigned from the position, the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal will now start deliberating on ways to fix ailing municipalities.

Last week she, together with her executive colleagues in eThekwini, was instructed to resign from her position to make space for Mxolisi Kaunda to take over as the new eThekwini mayor.

Kaunda previously served as the province's MEC for transport.

In a scathing report issued to the party's provincial executive committee meeting earlier this month, Gumede was found to have failed as a party leader.

Spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said that Gumede and her axed colleagues would continue serving in the municipalities as councillors.