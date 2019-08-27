KZN ANC's Ntuli takes blame for submitting Gumede resignation letter late
KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that Zandile Gumede followed the correct process.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that he was to blame for submitting former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's resignation letter late.
Gumede, together with her executive colleagues in eThekwini, was last week instructed to resign from her position to make space for Mxolisi Kaunda, the former KZN MEC for transport, to take over as eThekwini mayor.
In a scathing report issued to the party's provincial executive committee meeting earlier this month, Gumede was found to have failed as party leader.
Ntuli said that Gumede followed the correct process.
"I'm to blame for that. The provincial spokesperson did not have the information at the time of the interview because comrade Zandile had sent her letters directly to me."
Popular in Politics
-
Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiry
-
MPs set to discuss initiating process to remove Mkhwebane from office
-
ANC hails Gavin Watson as an ‘anti-apartheid activist’
-
KZN ANC to focus fixing ailing municipalities in wake of Gumede resignation
-
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.