KZN ANC's Ntuli takes blame for submitting Gumede resignation letter late

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that he was to blame for submitting former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's resignation letter late.

Gumede, together with her executive colleagues in eThekwini, was last week instructed to resign from her position to make space for Mxolisi Kaunda, the former KZN MEC for transport, to take over as eThekwini mayor.

In a scathing report issued to the party's provincial executive committee meeting earlier this month, Gumede was found to have failed as party leader.

"I'm to blame for that. The provincial spokesperson did not have the information at the time of the interview because comrade Zandile had sent her letters directly to me."