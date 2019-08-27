KZN ANC's Ntuli takes blame for submitting Gumede resignation letter late

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

KZN ANC's Ntuli takes blame for submitting Gumede resignation letter late

KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that Zandile Gumede followed the correct process.

FILE: Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
FILE: Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that he was to blame for submitting former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's resignation letter late.

Gumede, together with her executive colleagues in eThekwini, was last week instructed to resign from her position to make space for Mxolisi Kaunda, the former KZN MEC for transport, to take over as eThekwini mayor.

In a scathing report issued to the party's provincial executive committee meeting earlier this month, Gumede was found to have failed as party leader.

Ntuli said that Gumede followed the correct process.

"I'm to blame for that. The provincial spokesperson did not have the information at the time of the interview because comrade Zandile had sent her letters directly to me."

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA