Kolisi: Boks' ultimate goal is to win World Cup

The 31-man squad was named on Monday, with the side set to leave for Japan on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said that the ultimate goal for the team was to win the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa are set to play defending champion New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament as they look to win the World Cup for the third time.

Kolisi said he was feeling a lot of emotions ahead of the tournament.

"I'm really happy, excited and also very nervous, I'm not going to lie about it. But I also have a lot of confidence in my teammates that they will support me at a time like this... there are a lot of guys who've led before that I can lean on."