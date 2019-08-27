Kieswetter calls on tax professionals to restore public trust in Sars
Edward Kieswetter was speaking at the opening of the Tax Indaba in Johannesburg on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that tax professionals needed to step up to a high level of accountability in order to restore public trust in the organisation.
Kieswetter was speaking at the opening of the Tax Indaba in Johannesburg on Monday.
The week-long meeting will see tax professionals and government discuss ways of addressing problems facing the sector.
Kieswetter said the profession had lost its independence.
“It’s lost that important skill of retaining a level of scepticism that makes them ask the hard questions. They’ve forgotten they don’t serve the client for whom they work. They serve the interest of the public.”
