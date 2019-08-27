Inquiry gets under way for doctor facing charges over abortion view
Following a complaint, intern doctor Jacques de Vos was charged by the Health Professions Council of South Africa for telling a patient two years ago abortion constitutes the killing of an unborn human.
CAPE TOWN - The defence team for the doctor who was dismissed over his views on abortion has emphasised an inquiry into the matter must be rooted in science.
Following a complaint, intern doctor Jacques de Vos was charged by the Health Professions Council of South Africa for telling a patient two years ago that abortion constitutes the killing of an unborn human.
De Vos faces four charges relating to the matter. His inquiry started in Cape Town on Tuesday.
De Vos’ internship commenced in January 2016. He was an intern at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg.
The complainant alleges he tried to infringe on her autonomy with his anti-abortion utterances.
