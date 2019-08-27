Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
Advocate Mike Hellens, representing the anonymous implicated party, said his client strongly rejected the allegation made by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard an application by an implicated party that their name not be revealed and evidence not be submitted about them until a full investigation of the allegations has been conducted.
The commission was expected to hear further evidence from former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
Dukwana previously alleged that the province's former Premier Ace Magashula accepted kickbacks to advance the interests of the Guptas.
Advocate Mike Hellens, representing the anonymous implicated party, said his client strongly rejected the allegation made by Dukwana.
"My client denies any involvement. He says, 'no one has asked me for a version before, no investigators have interrogated me. I’ve tendered my bank statements, I’ve tendered a complete investigation by the commission and myself in attendance to the commission and all before you ruin my reputation and career, you postpone this evidence not as a whole necessarily but with regard to me.'"
Popular in Local
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Gavin Watson's family reportedly seeking independent reconstruction of crash
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiry
-
Culpable homicide probe into Gavin Watson's death
-
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.