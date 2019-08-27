Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard an application by an implicated party that their name not be revealed and evidence not be submitted about them until a full investigation of the allegations has been conducted.

The commission was expected to hear further evidence from former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.

Dukwana previously alleged that the province's former Premier Ace Magashula accepted kickbacks to advance the interests of the Guptas.

Advocate Mike Hellens, representing the anonymous implicated party, said his client strongly rejected the allegation made by Dukwana.

"My client denies any involvement. He says, 'no one has asked me for a version before, no investigators have interrogated me. I’ve tendered my bank statements, I’ve tendered a complete investigation by the commission and myself in attendance to the commission and all before you ruin my reputation and career, you postpone this evidence not as a whole necessarily but with regard to me.'"