Gavin Watson's family reportedly seeking independent reconstruction of crash
Watson died on Monday after crashing the car he was travelling in near OR Tambo International Airport. While authorities said there was no evidence at this stage suggesting foul play, police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.
JOHANNESBURG - As police try to piece together the circumstances leading to the crash that killed Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, the controversial figure's family is reportedly seeking an independent reconstruction of the accident scene.
Watson died on Monday after crashing the car he was travelling in near OR Tambo International Airport.
While authorities said there was no evidence at this stage suggesting foul play, police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.
Speculation was also rife that the crash may have been used to silence Watson, who was due to face tough questions about his company's dealings at the Sars inquiry on Tuesday.
This comes after damning testimony from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission earlier this year.
Agrizzi accused Watson of running the company - now known as African Global Operations - as a criminal enterprise.
The former COO has told Eyewitness News that while he had fallen out with Watson, his death still remained a sad one for him.
"Even though we had our issues with each other, it is still sad that he's passed on. It's sad for the family, who have to go through this now and I think we should let the family grieve."
WATCH: Police to investigate car crash that killed Gavin Watson
