Ex-FS MEC Dukwana returns to Zondo Inquiry for more Estina testimony

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry sees another witness returning to testify on Tuesday with the theme once again switching back to deal with the failed Estina dairy farm project.

The commission has spent several weeks dealing with the project, which was intended to benefit emerging farmers in the Vrede area of the Free State.

The project was, however, used as a vehicle to channel funds to Gupta-linked companies.

When former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana last testified, he accused the province’s former premier Ace Magashule of firing him because he turned down advances by the Gupta family to enter into dodgy deals.

He further alleged that Rajesh Gupta offered to pay him R2 million a month to help a company secure a multi-billion rand construction tender.

Dukwana said that Magashule admitted to receiving monthly payments from the family in return for advancing their interests.

Meanwhile, the commission on Monday heard from the late former minister Collins Chabane’s spokesperson who accused former President Jacob Zuma of lying at the commission.

He said that Chabane confided in him, saying that Zuma instructed him to fire former government spokesperson Themba Maseko, a claim that Zuma has denied.