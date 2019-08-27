Some pupils hospitalised after exposure to pepper spray at Durban school

Rescue Care said the pupils, aged between 14 and 16, were treated at the Effingham Primary School on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics have treated a group of children after they were apparently exposed to pepper spray in a classroom at a Durban school.

Spokesperson Ceron Meadow explained: “Paramedics and other emergency services arrived on the scene to treat the children. Approximately 30 children were treated for pepper spray inhalation at the scene. Some children were treated at hospitals and clinics for the further medical assistance they needed.”

It’s not clear what led to the pepper spray being discharged, but an investigation is under way.