Some pupils hospitalised after exposure to pepper spray at Durban school
Rescue Care said the pupils, aged between 14 and 16, were treated at the Effingham Primary School on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics have treated a group of children after they were apparently exposed to pepper spray in a classroom at a Durban school.
Rescue Care said the pupils, aged between 14 and 16, were treated at the Effingham Primary School on Tuesday morning.
Spokesperson Ceron Meadow explained: “Paramedics and other emergency services arrived on the scene to treat the children. Approximately 30 children were treated for pepper spray inhalation at the scene. Some children were treated at hospitals and clinics for the further medical assistance they needed.”
It’s not clear what led to the pepper spray being discharged, but an investigation is under way.
Popular in Local
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Gavin Watson's family reportedly seeking independent reconstruction of crash
-
Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiry
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
Culpable homicide probe into Gavin Watson's death
-
Neighbour describes Gavin Watson as 'very quiet', 'gave no problems'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.