EC Education Dept sends condolences after pupil stabbed to death

The incident occurred in a classroom at the Shawbury Secondary School in Qumbu on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Education has sent its condolences to the family of a 16-year-old pupil who was stabbed to death by a fellow learner.

The incident occurred in a classroom at the Shawbury Secondary School in Qumbu on Friday.

The two grade 8 learners were fighting while the teacher was giving class.

The department said Owam Bam was stabbed twice during the fight with a fellow learner.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility where he was declared dead on arrival.

The department's Mali Mtima said his attacker was arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

He has been released into the care of his parents.

Mtima said the incident followed the stoning of a learner in the same area recently.

“The learner that was stoned to death was part of a group that was attacking others while they were in school.”