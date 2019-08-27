Dukwana: I am ready to face Magashule in court over state capture claims
Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday to make further submissions related to corruption in that province.
PRETORIA - Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana said he was ready to face the province's former Premier Ace Magashule in court to defend the allegations he has levelled against him.
Dukwana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday to make further submissions related to corruption in that province.
When he testified in April, he accused Magashule of accepting kickbacks from the Guptas and that the premier fired him because he resisted advances by the controversial family.
Dukwana said after presenting his evidence, Magashule threatened through the media to sue him.
He said he proactively approached Magashule so he would know where to serve legal letters.
“Chair, I’m stating here that to date, my attorneys have not received any correspondence such as a letter of demand for me to retract my submissions at the commission or legal documents from Mr Magashule. I stand ready to face Mr Magashule at any court in the Republic.”
