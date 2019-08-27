Donovan Miller appointed Jozi Stars head coach for MSL 2.0

Miller is currently part of the 2019 England Ashes technical team and also played an integral part in for them for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Reigning Mzansi Super League Champions Jozi Stars have confirmed Donovan Miller as its new head coach for Mzansi Super League 2.0.

Miller is currently part of the 2019 England Ashes technical team and also played an integral part in for them for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He holds an ECB Level 4 Coaching Diploma and was part of the Jozi Stars coaching set-up in 2018.

He will be with the team from 1 November until 16 December 2019.

The 40-year-old, who was born in Jamaica, worked as the bowling and assistant consultant coach to Essex CCC since 2015.

“We’re delighted that Donovan is joining the Jozi Stars once again, this time stepping up his responsibilities into the head coach role after a successful shadowing of Enoch Nkwe, the 2018 Jozi Stars coach. Donovan knows how we work and his vast T20 experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we endeavour to ensure the trophy remains in our cabinet,” commented Central Gauteng Lions CEO Greg Fredericks.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the Jozi Stars for giving me the opportunity to lead such a special franchise. I had a wonderful time there last year and cannot wait to join up with the squad come November,” Miller expressed about his appointment.

His coaching experience includes spells with teams such as Jamaica Tallawahs (CPL) 2016/2019, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (CPL) 2017/2018, Vancouver Knights (GT20) 2018/2019 and the ICC World XI vs WICB 2018.