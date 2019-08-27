Doctor barred from practising over abortion view to face HPCSA panel

Doctor Jacques de Vos reportedly believes abortion constitutes the killing of an unborn human being.

CAPE TOWN - A doctor, prohibited from practising medicine over his views on abortion, will face the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) on Tuesday.

De Vos was a medical intern at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg when he made the utterance to a patient.

He was then fired more than two years ago.

De Vos was barred from practising medicine while busy with the gynaecology division of his practical intern year.

It's understood that the hospital reported De Vos to the HPCSA after he voiced his opinion on abortion to a patient.

He's been unable to advance to his year of community service.

De Vos - joined by his legal team - will be appearing before a six-member disciplinary inquiry panel today and on Wednesday.