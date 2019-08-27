View all in Latest
CT teen (15) arrested in connection with murder of SANDF member

Staff sergeant Michael Njomane's burned body was found in the boot of a burned-out vehicle two weeks ago.

30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a soldier.

Staff sergeant Michael Njomane's burned body was found in the boot of a burned-out vehicle two weeks ago.

A man was arrested in connection with the murder in Blackheath last week.

It later emerged that the person in the boot was a South African National Defence Force soldier.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said there's been another breakthrough.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested this morning by a detective in connection to the murder, hijacking and kidnapping case that was reported when a body of a 43-year old man was found inside a boot.”

