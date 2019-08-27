CT police probing death of learner found along railway line
The body of an Oaklands High School learner, believed to be 16-years-old, was discovered on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Pinelands police are investigating a death inquest case after the body of a boy was found alongside the train tracks.
The body was located between Pinelands and Langa stations.
Metrorail's Riana Scott: "An inquest docket was opened with the SAPS in Pinelands. Anyone with information that may be able to assist in the investigation is requested to call Pinelands on 021 506 2100."
Earlier this year, a 17-year-old boy was knocked by a train while attempting to cross the railway line at Heathfield Station while in April, another 16-year-old learner from Gugulethu died when he jumped from a train to prevent being late for school.
