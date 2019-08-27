Court petitioned to deny bail to man accused of raping baby
The Mitchells Plain man appeared in court on Monday for allegedly raping the one-year-old girl in Woodlands last week.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain man accused of raping a baby is believed to have previously served a jail sentence for sexual assault.
He appeared in court on Monday for allegedly raping the one-year-old girl in Woodlands last week.
A petition containing more than 1,000 signatures was handed to the magistrate during the accused’s first court appearance.
The Mitchells Plain community policing forum's Byron de Villiers said the accused was not welcome in the community.
“We handed over the petition with over 1,000 signatures to have bail denied for the suspect. The man lived in the same house as the child’s nanny.”
De Villiers claimed the accused was previously jailed for rape.
“He was in jail in 1994 for rape where he served his term. But was he fit enough to come back into the same community?”
The case has been postponed 9 September for further investigation.
