Communications Dept says banking license for Post Bank urgent
Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana said the South African Post Office was losing out on a great deal in the business of logistics.
CAPE TOWN - The newly reconfigured Department of Communications and Digital Technologies wants the process to get a banking license for the Post Bank fast-tracked.
The department has on Tuesday briefed Parliament on moves to reconfigure the department and its entities.
Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana said the South African Post Office was losing out on a great deal in the business of logistics.
Kekana said the Post Bank could also be of great benefit for South Africa in the reconfigured department which also includes Sentech and state information technology company SITA.
“We have lost, in a big way, business around logistics. I don’t want to mention companies that are doing a lot of that what the Post Office is supposed to do in delivering parcels whether from abroad or anywhere.”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the merger of the departments of communications and telecommunications and postal services earlier this year.
This has formed the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.
Kekana has told the committee the PFMA may have a limitation on how these state entities in the new department function in the private business space and called the amendments of legislation.
Popular in Business
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
-
Long road ahead for Eskom as massive restructuring on the cards
-
Africa's biggest bank targets its smallest shops in fintech deal
-
J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
-
Gavin Watson: From the farm to being ‘exposed’ at Zondo inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.