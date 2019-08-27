Communications Dept says banking license for Post Bank urgent

Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana said the South African Post Office was losing out on a great deal in the business of logistics.

CAPE TOWN - The newly reconfigured Department of Communications and Digital Technologies wants the process to get a banking license for the Post Bank fast-tracked.

The department has on Tuesday briefed Parliament on moves to reconfigure the department and its entities.

Kekana said the Post Bank could also be of great benefit for South Africa in the reconfigured department which also includes Sentech and state information technology company SITA.

“We have lost, in a big way, business around logistics. I don’t want to mention companies that are doing a lot of that what the Post Office is supposed to do in delivering parcels whether from abroad or anywhere.”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the merger of the departments of communications and telecommunications and postal services earlier this year.

This has formed the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Kekana has told the committee the PFMA may have a limitation on how these state entities in the new department function in the private business space and called the amendments of legislation.