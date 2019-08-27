Cape residents take to Parliament in peace march

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

Cape residents take to Parliament in peace march

They're calling for an end to gang violence, abuse against women and children and other crimes.

Community members gathered in Cape Town for a peace march against gang violence, among other issues, on 27 August 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Community members gathered in Cape Town for a peace march against gang violence, among other issues, on 27 August 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A small group of residents from communities across Cape Town held a peace march which ended at Parliament on Tuesday.

They called for an end to gang violence, abuse against women and children and other crimes. The group was expected to hand over a memorandum of demands at the national legislature.

Communities represented at the march included Manenberg, Parkwood, Lavender Hill and Mitchells Plain.

Eyewitness News spoke to Donnay Maarman, aged 16, from Parkwood Estate. The teen joined the march and said it was time that young people’s voices were heard in the fight against violence plaguing local communities.

The Gardens Commercial High School learner said too many young women and children’s' lives were being cut short by criminals.

“It’s heartbreaking. The gangsters are targeting our young people, especially our young females.”

Maarman said young people lived in fear in communities like hers.

“Just last night there was a shoot-out for about two hours. This happened while children were playing, and people were on their way home from work. It’s out of hand.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA