Cape residents take to Parliament in peace march

They're calling for an end to gang violence, abuse against women and children and other crimes.

CAPE TOWN - A small group of residents from communities across Cape Town held a peace march which ended at Parliament on Tuesday.

They called for an end to gang violence, abuse against women and children and other crimes. The group was expected to hand over a memorandum of demands at the national legislature.

Communities represented at the march included Manenberg, Parkwood, Lavender Hill and Mitchells Plain.

Eyewitness News spoke to Donnay Maarman, aged 16, from Parkwood Estate. The teen joined the march and said it was time that young people’s voices were heard in the fight against violence plaguing local communities.

The Gardens Commercial High School learner said too many young women and children’s' lives were being cut short by criminals.

“It’s heartbreaking. The gangsters are targeting our young people, especially our young females.”

Maarman said young people lived in fear in communities like hers.

“Just last night there was a shoot-out for about two hours. This happened while children were playing, and people were on their way home from work. It’s out of hand.”