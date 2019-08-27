Cape residents take to Parliament in peace march
They're calling for an end to gang violence, abuse against women and children and other crimes.
CAPE TOWN - A small group of residents from communities across Cape Town held a peace march which ended at Parliament on Tuesday.
They called for an end to gang violence, abuse against women and children and other crimes. The group was expected to hand over a memorandum of demands at the national legislature.
Communities represented at the march included Manenberg, Parkwood, Lavender Hill and Mitchells Plain.
Eyewitness News spoke to Donnay Maarman, aged 16, from Parkwood Estate. The teen joined the march and said it was time that young people’s voices were heard in the fight against violence plaguing local communities.
The Gardens Commercial High School learner said too many young women and children’s' lives were being cut short by criminals.
“It’s heartbreaking. The gangsters are targeting our young people, especially our young females.”
Maarman said young people lived in fear in communities like hers.
“Just last night there was a shoot-out for about two hours. This happened while children were playing, and people were on their way home from work. It’s out of hand.”
Popular in Local
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Gavin Watson's family reportedly seeking independent reconstruction of crash
-
Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiry
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
Culpable homicide probe into Gavin Watson's death
-
Neighbour describes Gavin Watson as 'very quiet', 'gave no problems'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.