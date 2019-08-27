Cantona to be honoured with Uefa President's Award
The 53-year-old, who won five English championships with Leeds and Manchester United in the 1990s and two French titles with Marseille, joins an illustrious list of previous recipients which includes Johann Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano and Eusebio.
LAUSANNE - Former Manchester United and France legend Eric Cantona is to receive the Uefa President's Award at the Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday.
The 53-year-old, who won five English championships with Leeds and Manchester United in the 1990s and two French titles with Marseille, joins an illustrious list of previous recipients which includes Johann Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano and Eusebio.
Cantona is the third Manchester United player to receive the award after Bobby Charlton in 2008 and David Beckham last year.
"This award not only recognises his career as a player of the highest calibre, but also honours him for the person he is - a man who refuses compromise, who stands up for his values, who speaks his mind and in particular puts his heart and his soul into supporting the causes he believes in," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.
Cantona played 45 times for France but retired before the 1998 World Cup triumph.
His career, which ran from 1983 when he first played for Auxerre to 1997, often courted controversy.
In 1988 Cantona was temporarily suspended from the French national team for calling team manager Henri Michel a "bag of shit".
In 1995 he was banned from football for eight months and stripped of the France captaincy after attacking a Crystal Palace supporter who was jeering Cantona after the Frenchman was sent off.
Since retiring Cantona has turned to acting, best known for his role in Ken Loach's quirky 2009 comedy drama Looking for Eric which was nominated for a Palme d'Or.
Popular in Sport
-
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
-
Kolisi: Boks' ultimate goal is to win World Cup
-
Here's the Springboks squad headed to Japan
-
SABC soccer analyst David Kekana dies
-
David Kekana remembered for his passion for sports
-
SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.