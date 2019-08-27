Can rooibos curb obesity? Stellenbosch University study aims to find out

The study said 70% of women in South Africa and close to 40% of men are currently overweight.

CAPE TOWN - A study conducted at Stellenbosch University is investigating the potential of rooibos curbing obesity.

Dr Hanel Sadie-van Gijsen, who is leading the study, explains what they hope to find.

“We know that rooibos has anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory effects. So, we hope to find that Rooibos can reverse the oxidant stress and inflammation and that will then manage the obesity better or to better manage the disease around obesity.”