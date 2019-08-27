View all in Latest
Can rooibos curb obesity? Stellenbosch University study aims to find out

The study said 70% of women in South Africa and close to 40% of men are currently overweight.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A study conducted at Stellenbosch University is investigating the potential of rooibos curbing obesity.

The study said 70% of women in South Africa and close to 40% of men are currently overweight.

Dr Hanel Sadie-van Gijsen, who is leading the study, explains what they hope to find.

“We know that rooibos has anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory effects. So, we hope to find that Rooibos can reverse the oxidant stress and inflammation and that will then manage the obesity better or to better manage the disease around obesity.”

