AgriWC raises concerns over relocation of evicted residents to Stellenbosch farm

More than 260 people were kicked off the property last week after the Western Cape High Court granted an eviction order.

CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape is concerned following the proposed relocation of families evicted from land in Kraaifontein to a state-owned farm in Stellenbosch.

More than 260 people were kicked off the property last week after the Western Cape High Court granted an eviction order.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha recently announced the evicted families will be moved to the farm, as a temporary solution.

But Agri Western Cape's Jannie Strydom described the decision as a bad move.

Strydom said before the farm was taken over by government shortly after the 2017 harvest, the farm pressed an average of 800 tonnes of grapes annually. He added the farm had since been looted and the farmworkers had lost their jobs.

“According to our knowledge, it’s a rundown farm. There’s no infrastructure. There is no water or sanitation. We would’ve thought the government would invest in a farm like that to create job opportunities and for it to become economically viable again.”