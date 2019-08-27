4 nominations for Sho Madjozi, Candy Tsamandebele for Limpopo Music Awards
The BET Award winner is at the top alongside King Monada and Candy Tsamandebele.
JOHANNESBURG - The nominees for this year’s Limpopo Music Awards (Lima) have been announced and Sho Madjozi is among three artists leading the pack with four nominations.
Madjozi is in the running for Best Female Artist; Best Music Video; Best Styled Artist and Song of the Year for her hit Huku.
Monada also took home four nominations in Song of the Year; Best Male Artist; Best Music Video all for Malwedhe while his single Skorokoro earned him Best Khilobedu Single nomination.
Candy Tsamandebele emerged in the Best Female Artist; Best Music Video; Best Styled Artist; Song of the Year categories for Nathinga.
In a statement released on Tuesday, CEO of the Lima Molato Phakwago said: “We are proud of this year’s nominees. They are the cream of the crop. Limas remain committed to the cause of celebrating, nurturing and uplifting Limpopo talent.”
Probably the biggest award of the ceremony will be The Song of the Year which will be contested by King Monada for Malwedhe; Madjozi for Huku; Benny Mayengani for Ni Happy; Candy Tsamandebele for Nathinga; Joe Shirimani for Tsutsumani; Darque featuring Les Top for Let You Down.
Here's the rest of the nominees in their respective categories:
BEST NEWCOMER
Peazfade “Money Making Machine”
Mac J “Official”
Xisomisani “Tamatisoso”
Daniel Mavern “Ku Rough”
Cedric TsongaBoy “Chika”
BEST DANCE/HOUSE SINGLE
Darque ft Les-Ego “Let You Down”
K’zela & Stylish “Biwe Kweta”
Arthur Songs “7VN Lives”
Ngwato Mapalakanye ft Brian Temba “All I Need”
Daniel Mavern “Ku Rough”
BEST OF AFRICAN POP SINGLE
Ntsikwane “Shoma”
Mariana ”Nthaheleni”
Henny C “Xigubu xa Limpopo”
Kairo “Mofunwa”
Venda Boy “Muphuresidente”
BEST DUO/GROUP/COLLABORATION
Janitso & CK “Nama Ke Nama”
Distructive Twins “Thandaza”
Kasi Kings “Thintha”
K'zela & Stylish DJ ft Evelle “Biwe Kweta”
Baldwin Kay ft Ntswikwane & Mahlatze Vokal “Naledi”
Darque & L’wei “Kholomo ya Musanda”
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Sho Madjozi “Huku”
Candy Tsamandebele “Nathinga”
Pleasure “Ba Swabile”
Winnie Mashaba “Nthapelele”
Newi “U Mudzimu E Ethe”
BEST MALE ARTIST
Darque ft Les-Ego “Let You Go”
Joe Shirimani “Tsutsumani”
Benny Mayengani “Ni Happy”
King Monada “Malwedhe”
Henny C “Cinca Murhandziwa”
BEST FEMALE DJ
Charmza DJ
Lady Shiks
BEST MALE DJ
Dj Q-Scotch
Tebza de DJ
Darque
French Champaign
DJ Gami Swaga
BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL ALBUM
Trish Lady “Part of the body”
Kingdmusic “Seasons album”
City Modiba “Rise and Pray”
Newie “U Mudzimu E Ethe”
Lungi Ndala “Turning Around”
BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL SINGLE
Winnie Mashaba “Re bone mohlolo”
Glenda Koka “Aye ye mollo”
Lucus Maloma “Awelele”
Kgabo Serakalala “Mohalaledi”
Ramatsekisa &Munzhedzi Gundo Zion Apostolic Church
“Rifhemaanda”
BEST JAZZ ALBUM
L’wei Netshivahale “Lidoda Duvha”
Kairo “Mufunwa”
Lekgema “Sekhukhuneland”
Ndivhuho NL “Thungununu Nemulambo”
Shazy B “Pula” Xisomisani “Tamatiso”
BEST KWAITO ARTIST
Kasi Kings “Thintha”
Dj Letlaka “Mmangwane”
Sido and Manana “Fantura”
Slight Mabotja “Ke Tso Bina”
Leon-Ou “Hi Mina Ningata Na Leswi”
BEST LIVE DVD
Kingdee “Trust”
Lungi Ndala “Turning Around”
Lucas Maloma “Praise Revival”
Peter Mabula “The Journey Part 1”
Newie “Chapter 4, No Other God but You”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Sho Madjozi “Huku”
French Champagne “Falling in love”
Darque ft LES-EGO “Let You Down”
Candy Tsamandebele “Nathinga”
King Monada “Malwedhe”
Cutjolicious ft Justin “Silverstar”
BEST PRODUCER
Darque “Shakara”
Brazo Wa Afrika ft Uncle Chris “Appreciated”
Henny C “Levels”
Cutjolicious ft Justine “Go Monate Kae”
Tian “Highness”
BEST HIP-HOP SINGLE
Peazfade “Money Making Machine”
Mokapoteni “Woo”
Mikey Grey “Prospect”
Ms Kulie “48 (TWRR)
Vic Mash “Trending”
Xisomisani “Eka manana”
BEST RNB & SOUL
M.O.P “Mbilu Yanga”
Mikey Grey “Forever Mine”
Henny C “Feelings”
Naked eye “Catch a body”
Mac J “Distraction”
BEST KHELOBEDU SINGLE
Ck and Janisto “Signature”
King Monada “Skorokoro”
Mr Chase ft Jmash “Tsena Re Dhowe”
Master Kenny & Marchaly ft Phillijoy "Aona le dihloni"
King Salam ft Villager SA “Kea Dhowa le Ngwana Waka”
BEST SEPEDI
Bana Ba Nkoe Masesane “Kgabi Ga ena bosehla”
Motlanalo “Sewela”
Tau Sebata “Kgopa ea ntoma”
Mosibudi Moshatana “Makoma”
Felleng “Pula Ya Medupi”
BEST MANYALO
Pleasure “Baswabile”
Pebetse Kekana “Makhelwane”
Malabulabu “Tshela too much”
Bra Lucky Tlou Letebele “Majama”
Batister “Nkasagolebale”
BEST TSHIVENDA SINGLE
Vendaboy “Mupresidente”
Mashudu Ramatsekisa` “Murena Vha Khou Vhuya”
Acolly Mandisa “Shambo le Shambo”
Mariana “Nthaheleni”
Ndivhuwo “Thungununu”
BEST XITSONGA SINGLE
Benny Mayengani “Ni Happy”
Joe Shirimani “Tsutsumani”
Russian Army “Thomo Day”
Mr Post “Dali”
Vazaya “Nyimpi ya Marimba”
BEST STYLED ARTIST
Sho Madjozi
Mahlatze Vokal
Hensy Black
Candy Tsamandebele
Ntsikwane
Cedric Tsonga Boy
BEST REGGAE/RAGGA SINGLE
Ras flo “Thulana”
Blackjahman “World Harmony”
Terry Manjaro “Bother Man”
Delta The Leo “Let it be”
