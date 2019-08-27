2 more suspects arrested for Malmesbury triple murder

A fifth suspect was still at large.

CAPE TOWN - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a triple murder at a supermarket in Kalbaskraal in Malmesbury.

This brings the total to four people who were now being charged for the killings on Sunday night.

A fifth suspect was still at large.

Reports indicated that during the robbery four suspects entered the business, took a substantial amount of money and opened fire.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrates Court on Wednesday.