Zuma ordered Maseko be replaced with Manyi as spokesperson, Zondo hears

This was the evidence of Brent Simons, who is the former spokesperson of the late Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane.

PRETORIA - A witness has corroborated claims that former President Jacob Zuma ordered that Themba Maseko be fired as government spokesperson in 2011 and that he be replaced by Jimmy Manyi.

This was the evidence of Brent Simons, who is the former spokesperson of the late Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane.

When Zuma testified at the commission, he denied allegations that he had instructed Maseko be removed from his position.

Simons said he shared a close relationship with the minister.

He said after a call from Zuma, Chabane confided in him.

“He didn’t go into the details, he certainly told me that he had received a telephone call and that the president said to him directly that Mr Maseko needed to be replaced and mentioned the name of Mr Manyi as well. He said he found that to be also a bit disturbing.”

Chabane’s former chief of staff Abednego Hlongwane recalled a comment the minister made after that call with Zuma.

“He did say that we would have to move Themba and I didn’t ask why and I said okay.”

The commission has adjourned for the day and will resume on Tuesday with more evidence related to the Estina Dairy Farm project.

WATCH: State capture inquiry, 26 August 2019