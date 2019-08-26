Zuma lied about instructing Chabane to fire Maseko, Zondo Inquiry told
This was the evidence of the late minister’s former spokesperson Brent Simons, who testified at the state capture commission of inquiry.
PRETORIA - A witness on Monday confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma instructed former Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane to fire the then government spokesperson, Themba Maseko.
Maseko previously told the commission that Zuma instructed the minister to fire him because he resisted advances by the Guptas. But Zuma denied issuing such an instruction and further accused Chabane of using his name to fire Maseko.
Simons disputed this claim.
“I thought that the former president was not truthful when he sat in front of the commission and to the people South Africa. In saying that, I’m sure when he made the phone call he did use my name and I thought that was incorrect and I think that's part of the reason some of us from the ministry are here,” he said.
Simons said Chabane confided in him on the matter related to Maseko.
“And what he indicated then was that the president had actually instructed him to get rid of Mr Maseko. We had a discussion and his views, at that stage, was that the Government Communication Information System was functioning optimally… and that Mr Maseko was giving excellent leadership.”
WATCH: Zondo inquiry resumes with testimony from ex-Presidency officials
