Zondo Inquiry set to hear about Zuma relatives' attempts to secure govt deals
Former chief director in the office of the Minister in the Presidency, Brent Simons, and former chief of staff Abednigo Hlungwani were expected to the stand from Monday morning.
PRETORIA - After several weeks of hearing evidence related to the Estina dairy farm project, the state capture commission of inquiry will on Monday turn its focus on the testimony of two former senior officials in the Presidency.
Two years ago, Simons filed an affidavit with former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete in which he alleged that former President Jacob Zuma sent his relatives to Cabinet ministers with instructions to help them secure government contracts.
Simons made the revelations after Zuma told Parliament he had never asked anyone to help his relatives. He claimed that Zuma directed the relatives to the late Collins Chabane who was the Minister of Public Works and Administration at the time.
Simons said Chabane instructed him to keep the Zumas at bay and was later threatened by the former president's relatives for doing so.
