Go

Zim rights lawyer Doug Coltart to sue cops after being assaulted & arrested

Coltart was arrested last week while accompanying his clients outside the finance ministry offices.

Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart. Picture: Supplied.
Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart. Picture: Supplied.
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart on Monday said he was suing the police after he was beaten up for no reason.

Coltart was arrested last week while accompanying his clients outside the finance ministry offices. The unionists were about to hand over a petition in support of their demand for salary increases.

“I simply asked the police officers why they were arresting my clients. At that point, that’s when the police officers grabbed me. I was surrounded by about 10 police officers, they tackled me to the floor and started beating me… I sustained injuries to the head, arms and legs,” Coltart explained what happened.

Coltart was later released on bail.

