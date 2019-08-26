Zim rights lawyer Doug Coltart to sue cops after being assaulted & arrested
Coltart was arrested last week while accompanying his clients outside the finance ministry offices.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart on Monday said he was suing the police after he was beaten up for no reason.
Coltart was arrested last week while accompanying his clients outside the finance ministry offices. The unionists were about to hand over a petition in support of their demand for salary increases.
Where is the third force @nickmangwana?— TeamPachedu (@PacheduZW) August 23, 2019
Today, the police assaulted Doug Coltart (lawyer) who was representing his client ARTUZ.
ARTUZ members were peacefully submitting their petition for teacher's salaries to be reviewed upwards.@TimoOlkkonen @UKinZimbabwe @AmnestySARO pic.twitter.com/H0ZxC5sfJS
“I simply asked the police officers why they were arresting my clients. At that point, that’s when the police officers grabbed me. I was surrounded by about 10 police officers, they tackled me to the floor and started beating me… I sustained injuries to the head, arms and legs,” Coltart explained what happened.
Coltart was later released on bail.
I was pushed to the ground, beaten and kicked by riot police. I was simply asking the reason for my arrest - which is my Constitutional right. I was never informed of the reason for arrest. They put handcuffs so tight that I lost blood to my hands. #PayDayFuneral #BlackFridayZW pic.twitter.com/PNi5B1nAI2— Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 23, 2019
