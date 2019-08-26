Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office
In a statement to mark the anniversary, Amnesty International said Zimbabwe has experienced a concerted attack on the rights of freedom of expression and assembly.
HARARE - It's exactly a year since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took his oath of office after winning disputed presidential elections.
In a statement to mark the anniversary, Amnesty International said Zimbabwe has experienced a concerted attack on the rights of freedom of expression and assembly.
The group said Mnangagwa was continuing a trend seen under Robert Mugabe.
The group’s deputy director for southern Africa Muleya Mwananyanda said the authorities had shown there was no space for dissent under the new government.
He called on the president to start his second year in office by halting escalating attacks on human rights.
Zimbabwe has been back in the spotlight this month, after a police officer ban on Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) demonstrations.
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi claimed at the weekend that the MDC was faking reports on the recent abduction and torture of government critics.
Popular in Africa
-
Tanzanian govt trying to secure release of $90m airbus impounded at OR Tambo
-
DR Congo announces new govt 7 months after president inaugurated
-
Zim rights lawyer Doug Coltart to sue cops after being assaulted & arrested
-
ANALYSIS: Repression & dialogue in Zimbabwe: twin strategies that aren’t working
-
Sudan flood death toll reaches 62: state media
-
Malawi leader warns protesters planning airports shutdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.