Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office

In a statement to mark the anniversary, Amnesty International said Zimbabwe has experienced a concerted attack on the rights of freedom of expression and assembly.

HARARE - It's exactly a year since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took his oath of office after winning disputed presidential elections.

The group said Mnangagwa was continuing a trend seen under Robert Mugabe.

The group’s deputy director for southern Africa Muleya Mwananyanda said the authorities had shown there was no space for dissent under the new government.

He called on the president to start his second year in office by halting escalating attacks on human rights.

Zimbabwe has been back in the spotlight this month, after a police officer ban on Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) demonstrations.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi claimed at the weekend that the MDC was faking reports on the recent abduction and torture of government critics.