Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor

There was much speculation that Zandile Gumede was resisting the instructions from the ANC to resign.

Zandile Gumede. Picture: eThekwini Municipality/Facebook
Zandile Gumede. Picture: eThekwini Municipality/Facebook
one hour ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that Zandile Gumede has resigned as eThekwini mayor.

The party said all its demoted deployees at Msunduzi and eThekwini municipalities have complied with instructions to leave office by the end of Monday.

There was much speculation that Gumede was resisting the instructions from the ANC to resign.

The eThekwini Municipality is scheduled to hold its council meeting later this week where new municipal leadership is expected to be elected.

The ANC announced Gumede would be redeployed as a councillor.

Timeline

