World biggest economies club together to tackle Amazon fires

The United Kingdom has already pledged R180 million to provide technical and financial help to Brazil.

View of a burnt area after a fire in the Amazon rainforest near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on 25 August 2019 Brazil on Sunday deployed two C-130 Hercules aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest, as hundreds of new blazes were ignited and a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. Picture: AFP
View of a burnt area after a fire in the Amazon rainforest near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on 25 August 2019 Brazil on Sunday deployed two C-130 Hercules aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest, as hundreds of new blazes were ignited and a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. Picture: AFP
57 minutes ago

LONDON - There's hope the world's biggest economies can club together to tackle the fires raging in the Amazon Rainforest as the G7 summit draws to a close on Monday.

The United Kingdom has already pledged R180 million to provide technical and financial help to Brazil.

Although Brazil isn’t a member of the G7, it’s been the focus of much debate. There’s anger that the Brazilian authorities have appeared to do little to tackle the devastation of the Amazon – the so-called lungs of the earth.

Although French President Emmanuel Macron, who has described the fires as an international crisis, has said a deal to provide "technical and financial help" was close.

Brazil too is being pushed into doing more, with EU leaders threatening to pull the plug on a landmark trade deal with South American nations and some calling for the sale of Brazilian beef in Europe to be banned altogether.

