Wits skipper Thulani Hlatswayo pens contract extension

JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest Wits have confirmed that club captain Thulani Hlatswayo has signed a contract extension with the Clever Boys until 2022.

There had been speculation over the future of the Bafana Bafana skipper with a number of clubs, such as Orlando Pirates, being linked with the defender.

Hlatswayo had fueled rumours of a move away earlier this month, saying that he wanted a "new challenge" but Wits remained adamant that he would not leave.

Wits CEO Jose Ferreira was speaking to Buhle Madulini on SportsTalk on Sunday night and confirmed the 29-year-old would be staying at the Johannesburg-based side.

"Tyson [Hlatswayo] has extended with us. He had a contract until 2021 and we’ve simply extended it for another season," he said.

Ferreira said he was pleased that Hlatswayo has decided to stay with the 2016/17 PSL champions.

"It shows his commitment to the club and how much we value him as a captain. He’s a keeper and Tyson feels the same way so we are very happy to keep him for the next 3 years," he said.

"Tyson" has been with the club for the last five seasons, winning the league title, MTN 8 and Nedbank Cup.

The local transfer window closes on 31 August.