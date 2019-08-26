Wits skipper Thulani Hlatswayo pens contract extension
Wits CEO Jose Ferreira was speaking to Buhle Madulini on 'SportsTalk' on Sunday night and confirmed the 29-year-old would be staying at the Johannesburg-based side.
JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest Wits have confirmed that club captain Thulani Hlatswayo has signed a contract extension with the Clever Boys until 2022.
There had been speculation over the future of the Bafana Bafana skipper with a number of clubs, such as Orlando Pirates, being linked with the defender.
Hlatswayo had fueled rumours of a move away earlier this month, saying that he wanted a "new challenge" but Wits remained adamant that he would not leave.
Wits CEO Jose Ferreira was speaking to Buhle Madulini on SportsTalk on Sunday night and confirmed the 29-year-old would be staying at the Johannesburg-based side.
"Tyson [Hlatswayo] has extended with us. He had a contract until 2021 and we’ve simply extended it for another season," he said.
Ferreira said he was pleased that Hlatswayo has decided to stay with the 2016/17 PSL champions.
"It shows his commitment to the club and how much we value him as a captain. He’s a keeper and Tyson feels the same way so we are very happy to keep him for the next 3 years," he said.
"Tyson" has been with the club for the last five seasons, winning the league title, MTN 8 and Nedbank Cup.
The local transfer window closes on 31 August.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.