WCED concerned over gang violence after Mossel Bay school stabbings

Three pupils were attacked by fellow learners at Indwe Secondary School last week. In both incidents, the learners were stabbed.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) wants to arrange a community meeting to deal with gang violence that appears to have spilled over onto a Mossel Bay high school.

A fight last Wednesday resulted in a 19-year-old pupil being stabbed in the back by a fellow pupil. This incident occurred off the school's premises.

The next day, the violence continued and two pupils were stabbed on the school grounds during a fight involving learners.

Police confiscated several weapons believed to have been used in the attack and arrests were made.

The WCED’s Bronagh Hammond confirmed both altercations were thought to be gang-related. She said they had since sent officials to the school to determine what could be done to address the issue.

There appears to be no end in sight to stabbing incidents at Western Cape schools. In the first term of 2019 alone, there were 17 stabbings reported at schools in the province.