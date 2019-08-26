WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with testimony from ex-Presidency officials
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry resumes after a two-day break and is expected to hear testimony from two former senior officials in the Presidency over claims that that former President Jacob Zuma sent his relatives to Cabinet ministers with instructions to help them secure government contracts.
WATCH: Zondo inquiry resumes with testimony from ex-Presidency officials
