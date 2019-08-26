Here's the Springboks squad headed to Japan

Siya Kolisi will captain the side as they aim to win a third Webb Ellis Cup and he admitted it would be an honour to lead the team.

JOHANNESBURG - The final 31-man squad to represent South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in Japan has been named.

Coach Rassie Erasmus announced the players for the tournament which kicks off in September.

It comes as no surprise that the likes of Tendia Mtawarira, Elton Jantjies and Lood de Jager were called up for the tournament.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I know I’m not on my own. The coach just asked me to play and the rest will take care of itself.”

Rynhardt Elstadt is the unfortunate player to miss out on a ticket to the tournament having spent the last week in camp with the Boks.

South Africa will kick off their world cup campaign with a game against reigning world champions New Zealand on the 21 September.

WATCH: Springboks briefing on #RWC19

WATCH: Bok World Cup squad announcement